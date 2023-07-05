Bihar education minister displeased with negative news in media

Bihar education minister Prof Chandrashekher has written to additional chief secretary KK Pathak following the recent developments and interference of the media in the department.

Sources have said that Chandrashekher is not pleased with the activities of KK Pathak after he was appointed additional chief secretary of the education department.

Pathak has recently taken strong action against teachers who were found absent in schools. In the last three days, the department has conducted surprise checks in schools in Patna district and stopped the salary of 77 teachers after they were found absent.

Following the directions of Pathak, the district magistrates and district education officers are in action mode and visiting schools at regular intervals. He has also asked the school principals to open the schools on Saturday as well and teachers have been asked to follow the dress code of formal trousers and shirts and not jeans.