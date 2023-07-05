Bengal's borders with Bihar, J'khand, Odisha to be sealed ahead of panchayat polls

West Bengal’s borders with Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will be sealed ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls in the state, according to a decision taken by the state police.

A decision to this effect was taken to prevent anti-social elements from the other states crossing over to the poll-bound state with arms and explosives.

Before every election there are instances of anti-social elements importing huge quantities of arms and explosives especially from Munger in Bihar, which is traditionally notorious as the hub for illegal arms manufacturing, a senior official of the state police said.