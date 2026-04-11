Bihar enforces new social media rules for government employees

The government of Bihar has formally implemented new social media rules for its employees, warning that violations will invite disciplinary action.

The revised guidelines, introduced through the Bihar Government Servants’ Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2026, came into effect after being notified in the Official Gazette. The rules, issued under Article 309 of the Constitution of India, aim to regulate the online conduct of state employees and preserve institutional discipline.

Under the new norms, government employees are prohibited from posting personal opinions on social media platforms such as Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram on matters related to government policies, schemes or judicial decisions without prior approval. Comments on rulings by the Supreme Court of India and state high courts are also restricted.

Employees have been barred from using official email addresses or government-issued mobile numbers to operate personal social media accounts. The creation of fake profiles, anonymous accounts or the use of pseudonyms to post content is strictly prohibited.