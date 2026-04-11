Bihar enforces new social media rules for government employees
Strict conduct code bans political posts, office content sharing and unapproved public comments
The government of Bihar has formally implemented new social media rules for its employees, warning that violations will invite disciplinary action.
The revised guidelines, introduced through the Bihar Government Servants’ Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2026, came into effect after being notified in the Official Gazette. The rules, issued under Article 309 of the Constitution of India, aim to regulate the online conduct of state employees and preserve institutional discipline.
Under the new norms, government employees are prohibited from posting personal opinions on social media platforms such as Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram on matters related to government policies, schemes or judicial decisions without prior approval. Comments on rulings by the Supreme Court of India and state high courts are also restricted.
Employees have been barred from using official email addresses or government-issued mobile numbers to operate personal social media accounts. The creation of fake profiles, anonymous accounts or the use of pseudonyms to post content is strictly prohibited.
The rules also ban the sharing of photographs, videos, official documents or the recording of reels and live streams from within government offices. Violations will be treated as misconduct and may lead to disciplinary action.
The amended conduct code further prohibits government staff from expressing support for or opposition to political parties, media organisations or public figures online. Posting content considered inflammatory or sensitive on matters such as caste, religion or other socially sensitive issues is also banned.
In a major change to service rules, government employees will now be permitted to appear for competitive examinations only once during their service, and only after obtaining a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC). Previously, up to five attempts were allowed.
The enforcement of the new guidelines has prompted increased caution among government staff, with officials across departments adopting a more careful approach to their online activity.
With IANS inputs
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