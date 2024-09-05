Bihar floods: 25 villages in Bhagalpur inundated, hundreds displaced

The ongoing flood situation in Bihar's Bhagalpur district has affected over 25 villages as the Ganga river was flowing above the danger level at several places.

Villages such as Masadhu in Sabour block, Shankarpur, Dildarnagar, Bindtola, and Jamania of Nath Nagar block have been affected by floods in the district. Many displaced villagers have sought refuge on the grounds of TNB College ground in Bhagalpur.

Sarojini Devi, one of the displaced, expressed her distress to the media, stating, “We have received a single polythene tent from the district administration. They have not been provided food grains to us. We are facing problems due to a lack of necessities like cooking supplies.”

Similarly, Tanisha Kumari, another villager, said, “The rising water forced us to flee from the village 10 days ago, and now we face challenges in securing fuel for cooking and fodder for their cattle.”

The situation remains dire as residents continue to grapple with the flooding, struggling with limited resources and basic needs.

In Masadhu village in Sabour district, a Jal Minar (water tower) located on the banks of the Ganga River collapsed and was submerged in the river a few days ago. This Jal Minar was the only source of drinking water for over 200 families in the village, leaving the residents without access to potable water.