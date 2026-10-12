Bihar floods: Congress sends relief supplies to Gopalganj, Bettiah
Relief campaign led by Siwan Congress leader Vakil Prasad Gupta has been expanded to flood-hit areas of Gopalganj and Bettiah
The Congress has expanded its relief campaign for flood-affected families in Bihar, dispatching trucks carrying dry food and essential medicines to affected areas of Gopalganj and Bettiah on Monday.
The campaign is being led by Siwan Congress leader and social worker Vakil Prasad Gupta, who said the initiative aims to provide food and essential medical supplies to families affected by flooding. Flooding has disrupted normal life in several areas, leaving residents in need of assistance with basic necessities and healthcare.
Earlier, Gupta and his team visited flood-affected areas of Chhapra and distributed relief supplies among families in need. The campaign has now been extended to Gopalganj and Bettiah, where the latest consignment is scheduled to be distributed among affected residents.
Reaching families in need
Gupta said helping families affected by floods was a social responsibility and that delivering food and essential medicines to those in need remained a priority during the crisis.
He said relief supplies had been sent to Gopalganj and Bettiah following the team's earlier efforts in Chhapra. The campaign would continue in an effort to assist families affected by the flooding, he added.
Congress workers join relief efforts
Congress district president Sushil Kumar said party workers were making continued efforts to support flood victims.
He said it was important to stand with affected communities during a disaster and provide assistance according to their needs. The relief campaign seeks to support families struggling with the effects of the flooding, he added.