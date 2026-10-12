Bihar floods: Congress sends relief supplies to Gopalganj, Bettiah

The Congress has expanded its relief campaign for flood-affected families in Bihar, dispatching trucks carrying dry food and essential medicines to affected areas of Gopalganj and Bettiah on Monday.

The campaign is being led by Siwan Congress leader and social worker Vakil Prasad Gupta, who said the initiative aims to provide food and essential medical supplies to families affected by flooding. Flooding has disrupted normal life in several areas, leaving residents in need of assistance with basic necessities and healthcare.

Earlier, Gupta and his team visited flood-affected areas of Chhapra and distributed relief supplies among families in need. The campaign has now been extended to Gopalganj and Bettiah, where the latest consignment is scheduled to be distributed among affected residents.