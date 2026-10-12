Gehlot urges Congress unity for panchayat polls, warns of administrative misuse

Gehlot maintained that Congress had performed well in the urban polls despite alleged irregularities, securing a vote tally close to that of the BJP. He expressed confidence that the party’s longstanding support in rural areas would translate into victory in the forthcoming elections.

Emphasising that the campaign required a collective effort, he said responsibility rested with both the leadership and grassroots workers.

“This is not the fight of an individual. It is a fight for all of us,” Gehlot said, adding that he had been contacting public representatives and had already spoken to several party colleagues.

He asked workers to visit villages, spend time with residents and highlight what he described as the BJP’s undemocratic conduct.

Gehlot argued that strong public backing would be the party’s most effective safeguard against any attempt to influence the electoral process through the police or administration.

With PTI inputs