Gehlot urges Congress unity for panchayat polls, warns of administrative misuse
Former chief minister calls on workers to reach out to villagers, expressing confidence in the party’s rural support in Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot urged Congress leaders and workers to unite ahead of the panchayati raj elections
He warned of alleged misuse of police and administration by the BJP, citing the urban local body polls
Voting will take place in four phases from 22 October to 16 November
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged party leaders and workers to mount a united campaign for the upcoming panchayati raj elections, warning that the BJP could misuse the police and administration to influence the contest.
The elections are scheduled to be held in four phases between 22 October and 16 November.
In a post on X, the former chief minister accused the BJP of misusing state machinery during the urban local body elections and said Congress workers should prepare to counter similar conduct by mobilising public support.
Gehlot maintained that Congress had performed well in the urban polls despite alleged irregularities, securing a vote tally close to that of the BJP. He expressed confidence that the party’s longstanding support in rural areas would translate into victory in the forthcoming elections.
Emphasising that the campaign required a collective effort, he said responsibility rested with both the leadership and grassroots workers.
“This is not the fight of an individual. It is a fight for all of us,” Gehlot said, adding that he had been contacting public representatives and had already spoken to several party colleagues.
He asked workers to visit villages, spend time with residents and highlight what he described as the BJP’s undemocratic conduct.
Gehlot argued that strong public backing would be the party’s most effective safeguard against any attempt to influence the electoral process through the police or administration.
With PTI inputs