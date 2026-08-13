Bihar govt job for kin of Bharat Tiwary, killed in controversial encounter

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday, 13 August announced a government job for a family member of Bharat Tiwary, who was allegedly killed in a police encounter in Bhojpur district on 17 June, besides financial assistance to his family.

Choudhary said the decision was based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry into Tiwary's death. "Based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry, the Bihar government will provide financial assistance to the family of late Bharat Tiwary and offer a government job to one family member," he said in a social media post.

Tiwary's death had triggered a political storm in Bihar, with his family and supporters alleging that he was killed despite surrendering. The circumstances of the encounter also sparked protests and demands for an independent investigation.

Tiwary, who was in his 20s, was known locally as a social media activist who used Facebook to highlight issues affecting people in his area, including flooding, river erosion and displacement. His family and some reports have also described him as having mental health problems.