Bihar govt job for kin of Bharat Tiwary, killed in controversial encounter
Decision follows judicial inquiry into the 17 June Bhojpur encounter and arrest of STF constable
Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday, 13 August announced a government job for a family member of Bharat Tiwary, who was allegedly killed in a police encounter in Bhojpur district on 17 June, besides financial assistance to his family.
Choudhary said the decision was based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry into Tiwary's death. "Based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry, the Bihar government will provide financial assistance to the family of late Bharat Tiwary and offer a government job to one family member," he said in a social media post.
Tiwary's death had triggered a political storm in Bihar, with his family and supporters alleging that he was killed despite surrendering. The circumstances of the encounter also sparked protests and demands for an independent investigation.
Tiwary, who was in his 20s, was known locally as a social media activist who used Facebook to highlight issues affecting people in his area, including flooding, river erosion and displacement. His family and some reports have also described him as having mental health problems.
The controversy has particular political resonance because Tiwary was a Brahmin, a community that has traditionally been an important support base for the BJP in Bihar. The killing has fuelled discontent among sections of the community, with questions being raised over the police action and the government's handling of the case.
According to the police, Tiwary opened fire at officers with an illegal firearm when they attempted to arrest him on 17 June. Police said they retaliated in self-defence, shooting him, and that he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
However, Tiwary's family has alleged that he had surrendered before the shooting and discarded his weapon. They also claimed that purported videos circulating on social media showed him to be unarmed when police opened fire.
The controversy deepened after Special Task Force constable Akshay Kumar was arrested in connection with Tiwary's death. Police said Kumar was the first officer to open fire on Tiwary, followed by other personnel.
The arrest has further intensified questions over the circumstances of the encounter and added to demands for accountability. The judicial inquiry is continuing.
With PTI inputs