Bihar youth’s death in 'encounter' triggers protests, three cops suspended

A youth’s death in a police encounter in Bihar’s Bhojpur district sparked widespread protests on Thursday, 18 June, with angry villagers taking to the streets and blocking a major highway. Demonstrators placed the body on the road and accused police of killing the youth despite his having surrendered. Authorities have since suspended three police personnel, including the station house officer, pending an inquiry.

The deceased, identified as Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, died following an alleged 'encounter' in Bilauti village under Shahpur police station limits on Wednesday. According to villagers, Tiwari had no prior criminal record and was mentally unwell. His death triggered outrage after his body was brought back to the village.

On Thursday morning, over 1,000 villagers gathered near Bilauti and blocked the Ara-Buxar four-lane highway, demanding justice for Tiwari and an impartial investigation into the incident. Protesters raised slogans against the police administration and questioned the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

The road blockade led to long traffic snarls on both sides of the highway, severely disrupting movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.