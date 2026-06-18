Bihar youth’s death in 'encounter' triggers protests, three cops suspended
Villagers block highway alleging surrendering youth was shot; police suspend station chief and two others
A youth’s death in a police encounter in Bihar’s Bhojpur district sparked widespread protests on Thursday, 18 June, with angry villagers taking to the streets and blocking a major highway. Demonstrators placed the body on the road and accused police of killing the youth despite his having surrendered. Authorities have since suspended three police personnel, including the station house officer, pending an inquiry.
The deceased, identified as Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, died following an alleged 'encounter' in Bilauti village under Shahpur police station limits on Wednesday. According to villagers, Tiwari had no prior criminal record and was mentally unwell. His death triggered outrage after his body was brought back to the village.
On Thursday morning, over 1,000 villagers gathered near Bilauti and blocked the Ara-Buxar four-lane highway, demanding justice for Tiwari and an impartial investigation into the incident. Protesters raised slogans against the police administration and questioned the circumstances surrounding the encounter.
The road blockade led to long traffic snarls on both sides of the highway, severely disrupting movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.
A video showing Tiwari holding a pistol had earlier gone viral on social media. In the footage, police personnel can be seen attempting to persuade him to surrender. According to police, Tiwari later opened fire, prompting officers to retaliate. He was shot during the exchange and initially taken to Shahpur Referral Hospital before being shifted to Ara Sadar Hospital and then to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he died during treatment.
Amid mounting criticism, the police department initiated disciplinary action. Shahabad Range DIG Dr Satyaprakash suspended Shahpur station house officer Rajesh Kumar Malakar with immediate effect. A sub-inspector and a constable who were present at the scene were also suspended.
Officials said preliminary findings pointed to serious negligence in the discharge of duty. The action was taken on the recommendation of Bhojpur SP Raj.
Police had reportedly received information that Tiwari possessed illegal firearms and frequently displayed them in public. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached Bilauti village, where the situation allegedly escalated rapidly.
The viral video, which appears to show Tiwari openly brandishing a pistol and threatening police personnel, has since become central to public debate. While the encounter itself remains under scrutiny, the departmental inquiry is currently focused on whether officers displayed the required level of preparedness, caution and professionalism in handling such a sensitive situation.
Senior police officials reviewed the incident and concluded that personnel at the scene failed to respond appropriately to a high-risk situation. Departmental proceedings have now been initiated against the officers concerned.
The controversy has deepened following Tiwari’s death, with villagers continuing to question the police version of events and demanding accountability for the encounter.
With PTI inputs