Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll reaches to 9

A day after the hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, the death toll on Friday reached nine, and 17 people lost their eyesight.



The victims belong to villages under Maker and Bheldi police station in Saran district. The majority of the victims had purchased spurious liquor from Dhanuka Toli village. They consumed the liquor at different places on Wednesday night and their health deteriorated after that.



Two persons, named Chandan Kumar (35) and Kamal Mahto (60), died on Thursday morning. The Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena also confirmed the incident. He said that the preliminary investigation revealed that they had consumed the spurious liquor.