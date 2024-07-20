Bihar: INDIA bloc to hold protests over deteriorating law and order situation

Leaders and workers from opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday, 20 July, staged protest marches across Bihar, citing deteriorating law and order situation.

Leaders from RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (Liberation), CPI(M), CPI, and other opposition parties took part in the protest march from Income Tax Crossing to Dak Bungalow Crossing in Patna chanting anti-government slogans.

Opposition party workers put up posters and banners throughout the state capital, highlighting concerns about the law and order situation and the need to save democracy.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), told reporters, "The Nitish Kumar-led government has failed to address the worsening law and order situation. The state is plagued by daily incidents of murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion, and abduction. Why is Kumar silent on this issue? People of Bihar will not tolerate this and will give a befitting reply to the NDA in the 2025 assembly polls."