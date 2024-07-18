Bihar: INDIA bloc announces state-wide agitation over law and order deterioration

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar on Wednesday, 17 July said it will organise a state-wide agitation later this week over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference of the alliance partners.

“The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Everyday, Bihar is witnessing cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, rape, etc… Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining a stoic silence on the current situation?” RJD’s state party chief Jagadanand Singh said.

“We... will organise a protest march on 20 July across the state against rising crimes in Bihar. This issue will also be raised in the assembly during the upcoming monsoon session,” Singh said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the state government on the issue.