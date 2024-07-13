Bihar: And they all came tumbling down

Meme makers and cartoonists having a field day over the collapse of bridges in Bihar seem to have missed the irony of chief minister Nitish Kumar being an engineer. Possibly the only chief minister of the state thus far with an engineering degree (albeit in electrical not civil or structural engineering).

One such cartoon shows the CM telling Prime Minister Modi, "I’m not coming there to meet you…" "Why?" asks the aggrieved PM. "I’m taking a U-turn," says the CM, to which the PM says, "WHY??" Because… (you guessed it) there’s a bridge ahead! Another much-circulated meme has a lady scooting off a two-wheeler as she suspects her husband plans to bump her off by the simple expedient of driving her over a bridge.

Bridge collapses are not unheard of in the state. But with as many as 12 falling down in 17 days (the numbers vary depending on where you seek them), the government has been sufficiently embarrassed into ordering the suspension of several engineers and an inquiry.

NDA leaders, especially those from the BJP, have been busy pointing fingers at past governments (Congress and RJD), neatly overlooking the fact that barring three out of 19 years, it’s the BJP and its NDA ally JD(U) that has been in government since 2005. The only BJP leader who has candidly said he gets tense every time his vehicle passes over a bridge or a flyover is Nikhil Anand. He wants an audit, followed by blacklisting of contractors and engineers.