JD(U) renews demand for Maithili to be recognised as a classical language

On Monday, 7 October, the JD (U), an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, again demanded that classical language status be accorded to Maithili.

The demand comes days after the BJP-led central government decided to accord classical language status to Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese.

Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said he would soon meet union minister Dharmendra Pradhan to press for the demand.

In a post on X, Jha wrote, ‘I will soon meet union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji for a classical language status to Maithili. Conservation and promotion of the Maithili language have been my top priority right from the beginning. I had prepared the basis for the inclusion of Maithili in the category of classical language in 2018.’