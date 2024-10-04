5 new Indian classical languages, 3 living and 2 dead

The Union cabinet on Thursday, 3 October, approved classical language status for Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is a historical decision and it goes very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government's philosophy of taking pride in our culture, taking pride in our heritage and taking pride in all the Indian languages and the rich heritage that we have," information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a cabinet briefing.

Classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat's profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community's historical and cultural milestone, the government said.

In a statement, it said the inclusion of Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali in the classical language category will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields.

Additionally, the preservation, documentation and digitisation of ancient texts of these languages will generate jobs in archiving, translation, publishing and digital media, the government said.

The broader cultural and academic impact will extend nationally and internationally, the statement said.

The primary states involved are Maharashtra (Marathi), Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (Pali and Prakrit), West Bengal (Bengali) and Assam (Assamese).

On 12 October 2004, the Government of India decided to create a new category of languages as "classical languages", declared Tamil a classical language and set criteria for according a language that status.