Bihar mandates ‘Vande Mataram’ before national anthem in schools

The Bihar government has made it mandatory for educational institutions to begin the day with the national song Vande Mataram, followed by the national anthem Jana Gana Mana, according to a communication issued by the General Administration Department on 26 April.

The directive goes beyond schools, requiring all government programmes to follow the same sequence, with Bihar’s state song Bihar Geet to be sung at the conclusion. The order has been circulated to senior bureaucrats across departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and the DGP, with instructions for strict implementation.

While the government has framed the move as a standardisation of protocol, it has revived a long-running debate over the place of Vande Mataram in public life. Unlike Jana Gana Mana, which is universally accepted as the national anthem, Vande Mataram has periodically drawn objections concerns over its religious imagery and whether participation can be made compulsory.