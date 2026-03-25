Vande Mataram: SC declines plea against MHA circular, says not mandatory

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging a recent circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the singing of Vande Mataram, observing that the directive is advisory in nature and not mandatory.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said the petition was based on “premature apprehensions” and lacked any immediate cause of action.

The bench noted that the circular does not impose any penalty or adverse consequence for not singing the national song.

“The word ‘may’ is used in the circular. There are no penal consequences,” the CJI observed, indicating that the directive is merely advisory.

Justice Bagchi told the petitioner’s counsel that the concerns raised about possible discrimination were “vague” and not directly linked to the circular.

The court clarified that the circular outlines a protocol to be followed when Vande Mataram is played, similar to existing guidelines for the national flag or anthem, but does not mandate participation.

Petition challenged MHA protocol

The plea was filed by Muhammed Sayeed Noori, challenging a January circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the protocol for singing all stanzas of Vande Mataram at official events and educational institutions.