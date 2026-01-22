SC declines omnibus directions on stampede prevention, asks petitioner to approach Centre

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday declined to issue omnibus directions on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking comprehensive, binding guidelines to prevent stampedes during large public gatherings such as religious events, political rallies and yatras.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi permitted the petitioner to pursue the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and also to furnish a copy of the representation to the Election Commission of India.

At the outset, the CJI raised fundamental questions about the scope of judicial intervention in issues involving crowd management and maintenance of law and order, observing that such matters largely fall within the domain of executive authorities.

The Bench noted that the petition, filed by Tumbalam Gooty Venkatesh, sought directions to the Centre to frame and implement a binding standard operating procedure (SOP) for crowd management and safety at large public gatherings across the country. The plea also sought directions for implementing SOPs for political rallies during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, and for formulation of a national crowd management safety code with real-time updates.

“Similar directions have been sought to implement SOPs in political rallies across the country during the Model Code of Conduct. The petitioner has also sought formulation of a national crowd management safety code with real-time updates,” the Bench noted, adding that the issues raised in the PIL had already been flagged by the petitioner in a representation dated 18 December 2025.

The court observed that the core issue revolved around the respective responsibilities of the states and the Centre in maintaining law and order during public events. It said the directions sought pertained to formulation of policy, for which domain experts from law-and-order enforcing agencies were better suited.