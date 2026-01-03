Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on 5 January

The Supreme Court of India on Friday said it will pronounce its verdict on 5 January on the bail pleas of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the February 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench of the apex court reserved its orders after hearing detailed submissions from both the accused and the prosecution on the grant of bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court said the verdict on the bail applications would be delivered on the scheduled date.

Khalid and Imam were arrested by the Delhi Police in 2020 in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi, leaving at least 53 people dead and several others injured. The prosecution has invoked stringent provisions of the UAPA, alleging that the accused were part of a larger plot to incite violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.