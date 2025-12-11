Delhi court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid to attend sister's wedding

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding later this month, offering temporary relief amid his ongoing legal battles in the long-running 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai ruled that Khalid will be released on interim bail from 16-29 December, on condition that he furnishes a personal bond of Rs 20,000 alongside two sureties of the same amount.

The court also imposed strict restrictions: Khalid must not use social media during the bail period and is permitted to meet only family members, relatives and friends. He is required to remain at home or at the specified wedding venues and must provide his mobile phone number to the investigating officer. The judge further directed him not to contact any prosecution witness, and to surrender to prison authorities on the evening of 29 December.

Khalid’s return to the spotlight comes amid a lengthy and fraught legal journey that has seen him in custody for more than five years in connection with the so-called “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots — a period of communal violence that left 53 people dead, most of them Muslim, and hundreds injured.

The former JNU activist was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on 14 September 2020, and charged under multiple provisions of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.