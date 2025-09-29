China offers condolences on Karur stampede as death toll keeps rising

He condemned the spread of false information on social media, stating, “Do not spread rumour, don't slander on the social media about the tragedy in Karur. Everyone should behave responsibly.”

The chief minister emphasised that the victims should not be viewed through a political lens. “No political party leader will ever want his workers or innocent civilians to die. In this incident, regardless of party affiliation, the deceased belong to me, they are our Tamil brethren,” he said.

Stalin also recalled that the state government had announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation for each of the deceased and initiated a one-person commission of inquiry headed by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagatheesan. The findings, he said, would guide new safety protocols for future public events.

“It is the government's duty to formulate rules and regulations on how political parties and public organisations should conduct such events in the future,” he said, adding that these will be developed in consultation with all political parties and civil society stakeholders.

Stalin concluded by appealing to the public and political leaders to set aside differences and prioritise safety in public gatherings. “Human lives are above everything. I request everyone to put aside their political positions, policy conflicts, personal animosity and think for the welfare of the people. It is the duty of all of us to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.