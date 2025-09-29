China offers condolences on Karur stampede as death toll keeps rising
While no foreign nationals were impacted in the incident, the reaction from our Asian neighbour foregrounds human solidarity beyond political alignments
China on 29 September, Monday, has expressed its condolences to India following the tragic stampede at a public event in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of 41 people and left dozens injured.
The incident occurred on 27 September during a rally attended by actor-politician Vijay. Addressing a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun extended his government’s sympathies to the victims and their families.
"We express our deep condolences for the victims, and our heart goes out to their families and those who are injured," Guo said, as reported by PTI.
He added that the Chinese embassy in India had also conveyed its condolences and confirmed that no Chinese nationals were among the casualties.
Earlier, Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong also posted his condolences to affected families, with wishes for "strength and healing".
While no foreign nationals were impacted in the Karur incident, the reaction from China adds global weight to the tragedy’s significance.
Stalin urges calm and responsibility online
Back home, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin addressed the public through a video message on his official X handle, expressing his grief and warning against the circulation of rumours and slander related to the incident.
“What happened in Karur was a great tragedy. My heart is heavy due to the great sorrow. After mobilising the district administration immediately after receiving the information, I could not remain in Chennai. I rushed to Karur to console the victims,” Stalin said.
He condemned the spread of false information on social media, stating, “Do not spread rumour, don't slander on the social media about the tragedy in Karur. Everyone should behave responsibly.”
The chief minister emphasised that the victims should not be viewed through a political lens. “No political party leader will ever want his workers or innocent civilians to die. In this incident, regardless of party affiliation, the deceased belong to me, they are our Tamil brethren,” he said.
Stalin also recalled that the state government had announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation for each of the deceased and initiated a one-person commission of inquiry headed by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagatheesan. The findings, he said, would guide new safety protocols for future public events.
“It is the government's duty to formulate rules and regulations on how political parties and public organisations should conduct such events in the future,” he said, adding that these will be developed in consultation with all political parties and civil society stakeholders.
Stalin concluded by appealing to the public and political leaders to set aside differences and prioritise safety in public gatherings. “Human lives are above everything. I request everyone to put aside their political positions, policy conflicts, personal animosity and think for the welfare of the people. It is the duty of all of us to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.
