Karur stampede: Death toll reaches 41 after woman succumbs to injuries

The death toll from the stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign rally in Karur has climbed to 41, after a 65-year-old woman, Sukuna of Velusamipuram, succumbed to her injuries late Sunday night, 28 September.

Sukuna, an employee of a private company, had gone missing after the rally. Her relatives later discovered she was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Karur Government Hospital, but despite treatment, doctors could not save her.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday evening at Velayudhampalayam, where thousands had thronged to hear Vijay address supporters. Witnesses described a massive crowd that spilled far beyond the venue’s capacity. As people surged forward to catch a glimpse of the TVK leader, panic broke out. A brief power outage reportedly worsened the chaos. In the stampede that followed, many were trapped in narrow exit lanes, while others collapsed, fainted, and were trampled underfoot.

By Sunday night, authorities had identified and handed over 34 bodies to grieving families. More than 80 people remain injured, several of them in critical condition. Ambulances and emergency workers toiled through the night, struggling to move victims from the packed venue to nearby hospitals.