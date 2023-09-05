Bihar minor gang-rape survivor escapes kidnappers, seeks refuge in hospital

A minor gang-rape survivor in Bihar’s Gopalganj district who three men kidnaped, managed to escape from their clutches and reach the Sadar Hospital on the night of 1 September, an official said on Sunday.

The victim, a native of a village that comes under the limit of Baikunthpur police station of the district, was gang-raped by two persons on 14 April. An FIR in this connection was registered in the police station and one of the accused was arrested.

According to the police, the family members of the accused were applying pressure to withdraw the case.

On Friday evening, they allegedly kidnapped the minor girl in a four-wheeler when she went outside her home.

The accused gagged her mouth with cotton and forcibly took her in a car.