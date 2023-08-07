Minor girl gang raped for 28 days by 6 people in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped for 28 days by six people in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, an official said.

On the evening of August 5, the accused called the victim's mother and asked to take her from Saraiya Chowk.

An FIR under IPC section of 366A and the POCSO Act has been registered and the district police is conducted raids different locations to arrest the accused.

In a written complaint, the victim's mother alleged that the accused from Siswania village under Saraiya police station came in a car and kidnapped her daughter on July 9.