Bihar: Newly built ropeway collapses during trial in Rohtas, no casualties

A major accident was narrowly averted on Friday when the newly constructed Rohtasgarh ropeway — reportedly built at a cost of nearly Rs 13 crore — in Bihar’s Rohtas district collapsed during a trial run, officials said, once again putting the spotlight on infrastructure quality in the state. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The mishap occurred when the ropeway linking Rohtas block with Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham gave way along with an attached support tower during load testing. Four trial trolleys were damaged, but workers at the site escaped unharmed, authorities said.

The collapse has reignited serious questions over construction standards, coming after a string of infrastructure failures in Bihar in recent years.

On 4 June 2023, a section of the under-construction Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat four-lane bridge over the Ganga in Bhagalpur district collapsed, with portions of the superstructure plunging into the river. Videos went viral on social media and triggered criticism of construction quality.

The next day, state BJP leaders demanded the resignation of chief minister Nitish Kumar and called for a high-level inquiry, alleging widespread corruption and shoddy construction practices.