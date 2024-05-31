Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s slow walk to political oblivion

He did promote at least five close aides as his virtual or actual ‘number two’ in the party, describing them as capable leaders in whose hands the party would be safe. Among them were IAS officer-turned-politician, R.C.P. Singh, election strategist Prashant Kishor, former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, the sitting Munger MP Lallan Singh and, for a brief period, even Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Each one of them was unceremoniously dumped.

An author of a book on contemporary Bihar politics says, on condition of anonymity, “Nitish Kumar does seem to suffer from insecurity; he has not allowed anyone to rise from the ranks. Because of his deteriorating health and possibly memory lapses, he appears to have become even more insecure and erratic.” Frequent mood changes, uncharacteristically crass language, sudden outbursts and laboured explanations of his shifting political stance have not escaped notice and, as a result, his authority is at an all-time low.

Nitish Kumar nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh, then editor-in-chief of the Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, to the Rajya Sabha and did not object when the BJP made Harivansh deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The former editor, however, has kept a low profile and remained scrupulously away from politics in the state.

Nitish also promoted Sanjay Jha, who had once worked closely with Arun Jaitley, his pointsman in Patna for several years. Jha was suspected by several party leaders of being a BJP mole reporting to New Delhi until he too was ‘rewarded’ with a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

R.C.P. Singh, a fellow Kurmi from Nitish's own home district of Nalanda, was perceived as Nitish Kumar’s political successor for several years. A former IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Singh operated from the chief minister’s office and was seen as a de facto chief minister. He was anointed the party’s national president in December 2020 and nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

However, within three weeks of his induction into the Union cabinet in July 2021, he was removed from the party post by Nitish Kumar and denied renomination to the Rajya Sabha in June 2022. This led to his abrupt resignation as Union minister.