Where is Nitish Kumar? Why not at PM Modi's rallies: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday questioned the absence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar from the BJP's election rallies in the state.

The former deputy chief minister made the remark while referring to the absence of Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) president, from rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gaya and Purnea earlier in the day.

"Where is Nitish Kumar ji? Why is the BJP not inviting him to its rallies? He could not be seen at either rally of the PM on Tuesday. I still have respect for the CM... BJP, which is his current ally, needs to come clean on the matter," Yadav, whose RJD lost power after Kumar's return to the NDA in January, told reporters in Patna in the evening.

Retorting sharply to the PM's charge that the RJD was against development and his question whether the party's election symbol lantern could charge a smartphone, Yadav said, "What does it mean? Can the mud in which lotus (BJP poll symbol) grows be used to charge mobile phones?"