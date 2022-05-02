Bihar only has labourers, not companies, claims JD-U MP

JD-U MP Giridhari Yadav has put a question mark on his own government and has claimed that Bihar only has labourers and not companies.



The statement from the Banka MP came during the inspection of an under construction road bridge on Ganga river which collapsed at Sultanpur. Around 50 meters of the bridge collapsed amidst a strong wind on Saturday evening. The bridge will connect Bhagalpur district with adjoining Khagaria.



"We were expecting that the bridge will be built soon but such an incident will delay the project. It is a matter of investigation; and accountability should be fixed on the company. The contract for the construction of the bridge is given to a company which does not belong to Bihar. Here in Bihar, we have laborers but not companies," Yadav said.