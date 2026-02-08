Bihar: Over 70 schoolchildren fall ill after eating mid-day meal

All affected students were immediately taken to Madhepura Sadar Hospital in ambulances and private vehicles. Doctors at the hospital said most of the children are stable and out of danger, though one girl remains in serious condition and is being kept under close medical observation.

Angry parents staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability. Preliminary information suggests that a lizard may have fallen into the food, which was allegedly supplied by an NGO associated with the mid-day meal scheme. However, officials said the exact cause is yet to be confirmed and food samples will be examined as part of the probe.

District education officer Sanjay Kumar visited the Sadar Hospital after receiving information about the incident and reviewed the condition of the children. He said a detailed investigation has been initiated.

“If negligence or any irregularity is found at any level, strict action will be taken against the concerned NGO and those responsible,” the DEO said.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among parents and locals, raising serious questions over hygiene, quality control and monitoring of the mid-day meal programme. The district administration has assured that all lapses will be examined and corrective steps taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

With IANS inputs