Bihar: Pappu Yadav joins Congress, brings Jan Adhikar along

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav joined the Indian National Congress on Wednesday, 20 March, and announced the merger of his outfit with the grand old party.

A former five-time MP from Bihar, Yadav is the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan and is known for his influence in the Seemanchal area of the eastern state.

He was accompanied by his son Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.