Bihar police destroy illegal liquor units in Vaishali amid crackdown
Action in Mahnar follows deadly hooch incident as authorities intensify prohibition enforcement
Police in Bihar’s Bihar have dismantled multiple illegal liquor manufacturing units in Vaishali district as part of an intensified crackdown on the illicit alcohol trade following a recent hooch tragedy.
The operation was carried out in the Diara region of Mahnar under the direction of Vaishali Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a special team conducted raids on makeshift facilities where country liquor was being produced.
During the action, officers destroyed around 1,500 litres of illicit liquor and demolished several kilns used in its production. Equipment linked to the brewing process was also dismantled on the spot.
Officials said those involved in the illegal activity fled as police approached the site. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects, with further raids being conducted in the area.
The Station House Officer of Mahnar police station confirmed that the action was based on verified intelligence and forms part of a broader campaign to enforce the state’s prohibition laws.
The crackdown comes in the aftermath of a deadly incident in East Champaran, where at least six people died and more than 15 others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor earlier this week.
Authorities said the victims consumed the alcohol on 1 April and began showing severe symptoms the following day, leading to multiple fatalities and hospitalisations.
The incident has prompted the administration to step up efforts against illegal liquor operations across the region, with officials pledging continued action against those involved in the trade.
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