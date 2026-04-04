Bihar police destroy illegal liquor units in Vaishali amid crackdown

Police in Bihar’s Bihar have dismantled multiple illegal liquor manufacturing units in Vaishali district as part of an intensified crackdown on the illicit alcohol trade following a recent hooch tragedy.

The operation was carried out in the Diara region of Mahnar under the direction of Vaishali Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a special team conducted raids on makeshift facilities where country liquor was being produced.

During the action, officers destroyed around 1,500 litres of illicit liquor and demolished several kilns used in its production. Equipment linked to the brewing process was also dismantled on the spot.

Officials said those involved in the illegal activity fled as police approached the site. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects, with further raids being conducted in the area.