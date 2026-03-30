Bihar: Nitish resignation draws emotional response; RJD says 'forced to quit'

Emotions ran high within the JD(U) and the NDA on Monday after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar resigned from the state legislative council following his election to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, with Opposition leaders alleging he had been “forced to quit”.

Kumar, one of Bihar’s longest-serving political figures and a key NDA ally, resigned from the legislative council after being elected to the Rajya Sabha on 16 March. BJP national president Nitin Nabin also resigned from the Bihar Assembly after being elected to the Upper House of Parliament as part of the same round of nominations.

Under constitutional provisions and the Representation of the People Act, a person cannot simultaneously hold membership of both Parliament and a state legislature, requiring Kumar and Nabin to vacate their state seats after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Leaders across Bihar's ruling alliance expressed regret over Kumar’s exit from the state legislature, describing his departure as the end of an era in Bihar’s legislative politics.

Legislative council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh said, “People in Bihar are not happy with Nitishji’s resignation. He was such a progressive chief minister who took everyone along. The pain of his resignation will always remain.”