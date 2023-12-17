Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission to use AI-powered system in SI exam

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will be using an artificial intelligence (AI) powered system to prevent cheating during the preliminary examination for 1,275 sub-inspector posts on Sunday, 17 December.

Around 6.60 lakh aspirants are expected to appear in the preliminary examination on Sunday. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to noon and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm in all districts across the state.

"The BPSSC is using AI-powered systems to detect and prevent cheating, such as impersonation and plagiarism, during the examination in all 613 centres in 38 districts in the state," BPSSC chairman KS Dwivedi said on Saturday.

AI-powered systems can use facial recognition, eye tracking, and other technologies to monitor students during an exam.

"Candidates will be allowed to enter one-and-a-half hours before the examination and the gate will be closed half-an-hour before the commencement of the examination. This time, unique numbering has been done on every page of the question paper to prevent the question paper from going viral. All centres will be closely monitored by the central command room at BPSSC headquarters in Patna," Dwivedi said.