Researchers have shown that an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot using a GPT-4 model is capable of performing illegal financial trades and cover it up too.

In a demonstration at the just-concluded UK's AI safety summit, the bot used made-up insider information to make an "illegal" purchase of stocks without telling the firm, reports the BBC.

Apollo Research has shared its findings with OpenAI, the creator of GPT-4.

“When asked if it had used insider trading, it denied the fact. The demonstration was given by members of the government's Frontier AI Taskforce, which researches the potential risks of AI,” the report mentioned.

The project was carried out by AI safety organisation Apollo Research, which is a partner of the government taskforce.