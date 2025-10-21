Bihar polls: RJD leader and INDIA bloc candidate arrested, opposition alleges vendetta
Earlier, CPI(ML) Liberation nominees Jitendra Paswan (Bhore) and Satyadeo Ram (Darauli) were also detained soon after submitting their nominations
With the Bihar Assembly elections entering a crucial phase, another candidate from the INDIA bloc has been arrested in a move that opposition leaders allege is part of a systematic attempt by the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance to crush dissent and intimidate rivals.
On Monday, RJD leader Satendra Sah, the INDIA bloc’s candidate from Sasaram, was arrested shortly after filing his nomination papers, officials confirmed. Sah was detained by the Jharkhand Police, which cited a non-bailable warrant (NBW) pending against him.
“As Sah reached the office of the circle officer to file his nomination papers from the Sasaram seat, Jharkhand Police officers arrived there to execute a non-bailable warrant,” a senior Rohtas district officer said.
“He was arrested and was not allowed to complete the filing process. We are not aware of the nature of the case in which the NBW was issued,” the officer added.
Sah’s arrest marks the third such incident in recent days involving INDIA bloc candidates. Earlier, CPI(ML) Liberation nominees Jitendra Paswan (Bhore) and Satyadeo Ram (Darauli) were also detained soon after submitting their nominations.
The CPI(ML), a key constituent of the opposition alliance in Bihar, strongly condemned the arrests, calling them “politically motivated”.
“We strongly condemn the arrests of Comrade Jitendra Paswan and Comrade Satyadeo Ram under fabricated and baseless charges. These arrests reveal the fear and panic among NDA leaders, who feel threatened by the growing assertion of the people,” the party said in a statement.
The INDIA bloc has accused the BJP-JD(U) government of using the police and administrative machinery to stifle opposition voices during the election season. Opposition leaders argue that the timing and manner of these arrests — immediately after the filing of nominations — point to a deliberate strategy aimed at disrupting the democratic process.
“The BJP-JD(U) alliance, unable to face public anger over unemployment, price rise, and corruption, is resorting to repression and misuse of state power,” the CPI(ML) statement added.
Political observers note that such incidents could deepen the trust deficit between the ruling alliance and opposition parties. The repeated arrests of opposition candidates, even before their candidacies are confirmed, are being seen as a disturbing signal for democratic norms in the state.
Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting on 14 November. For the NDA, retaining power in Bihar is crucial to maintaining its larger narrative of governance stability before the 2026 general elections.
For the INDIA bloc, on the other hand, the state represents a testing ground for opposition unity and street-level mobilisation.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines