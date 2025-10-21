Bihar polls: RJD leader and INDIA bloc candidate arrested, opposition alleges vendetta

With the Bihar Assembly elections entering a crucial phase, another candidate from the INDIA bloc has been arrested in a move that opposition leaders allege is part of a systematic attempt by the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance to crush dissent and intimidate rivals.

On Monday, RJD leader Satendra Sah, the INDIA bloc’s candidate from Sasaram, was arrested shortly after filing his nomination papers, officials confirmed. Sah was detained by the Jharkhand Police, which cited a non-bailable warrant (NBW) pending against him.

“As Sah reached the office of the circle officer to file his nomination papers from the Sasaram seat, Jharkhand Police officers arrived there to execute a non-bailable warrant,” a senior Rohtas district officer said.

“He was arrested and was not allowed to complete the filing process. We are not aware of the nature of the case in which the NBW was issued,” the officer added.

Sah’s arrest marks the third such incident in recent days involving INDIA bloc candidates. Earlier, CPI(ML) Liberation nominees Jitendra Paswan (Bhore) and Satyadeo Ram (Darauli) were also detained soon after submitting their nominations.

The CPI(ML), a key constituent of the opposition alliance in Bihar, strongly condemned the arrests, calling them “politically motivated”.

“We strongly condemn the arrests of Comrade Jitendra Paswan and Comrade Satyadeo Ram under fabricated and baseless charges. These arrests reveal the fear and panic among NDA leaders, who feel threatened by the growing assertion of the people,” the party said in a statement.