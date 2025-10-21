Bihar Polls: JMM pulls out of to avoid vote split in INDIA bloc

In a significant development, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in Jharkhand and a key member of the INDIA bloc has decided to withdraw from the Bihar Assembly elections, citing the need to prevent a split in opposition votes.

The decision came barely a day after the party announced its intention to contest six seats — Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti — scheduled to go to polls on 11 November.

While some media reports claimed that the discontent surfaced in INDIA bloc, insiders confirmed that the withdrawal decision was taken at the top leadership level.

Jharkhand Tourism Minister and senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar had expressed his disappointment at the treatment meted out to the party by its allies, during the seat-sharing discussions, as per media reports.

“The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a big force and a strong voice of tribals in the country. The betrayal will not be forgotten,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.