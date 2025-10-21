Bihar Polls: JMM pulls out of to avoid vote split in INDIA bloc
Voting for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — with counting scheduled for 14 November
In a significant development, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in Jharkhand and a key member of the INDIA bloc has decided to withdraw from the Bihar Assembly elections, citing the need to prevent a split in opposition votes.
The decision came barely a day after the party announced its intention to contest six seats — Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti — scheduled to go to polls on 11 November.
While some media reports claimed that the discontent surfaced in INDIA bloc, insiders confirmed that the withdrawal decision was taken at the top leadership level.
Jharkhand Tourism Minister and senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar had expressed his disappointment at the treatment meted out to the party by its allies, during the seat-sharing discussions, as per media reports.
“The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a big force and a strong voice of tribals in the country. The betrayal will not be forgotten,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Although the JMM’s presence in Bihar is limited, its withdrawal underscores simmering resentment over what smaller allies perceive as the dominance of the RJD and Congress in seat allocation.
Despite the unease, both RJD and Congress have projected confidence about maintaining unity.
However, in the absence of a formal seat-sharing agreement, the Mahagathbandhan partners have effectively fielded their candidates independently, leading to overlaps in some constituencies and confusion among local cadres.
On Monday, the RJD released its full list of 143 candidates, one less than the 144 seats it contested in the 2020 elections. The Congress has fielded candidates on 61 seats, while the CPI(ML) is contesting 20.
Bihar watchers say, JMM’s exit, though symbolic in electoral terms, is a reminder of the fragile nature of opposition unity in the run-up to 2025’s high-stakes elections.
