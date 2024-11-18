Hemant accuses BJP of launching ‘whisper campaign’ to tarnish JMM-led govt

Days after accusing the BJP of maligning his and Jharkhand's image through shadow campaigns, chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday, 18 November, charged the saffron party with launching a "whisper campaign" by spending over Rs 1 crore in each assembly constituency to influence voters.

Soren accused the BJP of bringing in people from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bengal to carry out this new gimmick, allegedly instilling fear among voters on roads and intersections during the election period.

Earlier, Soren had accused the BJP of running "shadow campaigns" to tarnish both his and the state's reputation.

He alleged that the saffron party spent crores of rupees on various social media platforms and created "95,000 WhatsApp groups" to campaign against the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand.

"People from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bengal are seen discussing the elections on roads and intersections in the constituencies where elections are being held. This is BJP's new gimmick, called the 'whisper campaign.' For this, over Rs 1 crore has been spent in each constituency. They will not come and talk about their work; instead, they will scare you with lies," Soren said, sharing a video of the alleged campaign.

Soren said there was no truth to the whisper campaign.