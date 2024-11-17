Jharkhand: The power couple, the ‘X’ factor and the dark horse

If the BJP loses the election in this eastern state, it can blame its strident, negative and polarising campaign. Fear-mongering about Bangladeshi infiltrators, allegations of corruption against Hemant Soren and the PM’s dog whistles about roti–beti–maati may have backfired, with tribals infuriated and the majority of non-tribals less than enthused.

Extensive ‘raids’ by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jharkhand just ahead of the first phase of polling on 13 November were linked, absurdly, to Bangladeshi infiltration. Unattributed sources ‘confirmed’ evidence of infiltrators and brokers engaged in human trafficking. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) took these in its stride and turned the tables on the BJP by asking Union home minister Amit Shah: whose job was it anyway to prevent infiltration (if any)?

If the JMM-led coalition wins, thanks are due to chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, now an MLA. The duo did the heavy lifting, campaigning extensively across the state, not just for JMM candidates but also for its allies, the Congress, RJD and the CPI(ML). Despite having bussed-in public from afar, BJP leaders, including PM Modi, drew smaller crowds than the Sorens whose addresses in rural areas were well-attended by those who came of their own volition.

After the first phase of polling, it has also become clearer that the JMM-led government’s welfare schemes worked in ways that mattered. None of them targeted any particular segment, benefiting all communities and castes. Women belonging to ‘general castes’ (as opposed to tribals and Dalits) also received their instalment of the Maiya Samman Yojana. The old age pension went to everyone above the age of 50 — and not 60 as in other states. Expansion of the state government’s green ration card benefitted all sections. Everyone eligible, it is claimed, could now look forward to housing.