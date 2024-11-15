Soren accuses BJP of funding Jharkhand campaign with money from exam paper leaks

As student protests in Prayagraj over examination processes continue into a fifth day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the BJP of using funds from examination paper leaks in BJP-governed states to bankroll its campaign for the upcoming Jharkhand elections.

Despite the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announcing changes, including postponing the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) exams and committing to hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam 2024 on a single day using the old format, discontent among students has remained unabated.

Protesters have voiced concerns over exam irregularities and procedural shifts, pressing the government for more transparency and fairness in recruitment processes.

He alleged that the party is leveraging profits from these leaks to support lavish election expenditures and manipulate political outcomes.

“The pomp and show you see from BJP in Jharkhand elections is all due to the money from paper leaks. The ED, CBI, and NIA, which now investigate even chicken theft cases, have not touched paper leaks because it is the BJP that leaks these and uses the funds to buy MLAs and MPs post-elections,” said Soren.