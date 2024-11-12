Jharkhand: 8 reasons why voters will not dump Hemant Soren tomorrow

With as many as 20 ST-reserved seats in Jharkhand going to the polls in the first phase of the assembly election on 13 November (tomorrow, Wednesday), the question on everyone’s lips is whether the BJP will be able to make a dent among the tribals.

That is because the BJP had won in the last elections only 2 of the 28 seats in the state assembly reserved for Scheduled Tribes. In contrast, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had won 26 of these reserved seats in 2019, virtually all but 4 of its tally of 30 seats.

The BJP has made a determined bid to improve its standing among the tribals this time.

First, it brought back Babulal Marandi — who had parted with the party in 2006 and had since then been a trenchant critic of the BJP governments — and made him state president! It also welcomed Geeta Koda from the Congress and Seeta Soren, estranged sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, from the JMM, before inducting Champai Soren, who was the JMM chief minister till June 2024.

Despite all the jockeying and horse-trading, however, there are important reasons why the BJP does not appear to be making much headway in its mission.

The Adivasis in Jharkhand seem to have little reason to desert the JMM and embrace the BJP. The ruling party at the Centre has little to show by way of evidence of its love for tribals — be it in Jharkhand or elsewhere. Meanwhile, the JMM has been persistent in hammering its record home.