Jharkhand belongs to the tribes, they will rule it: CM Hemant Soren
"We fought for a separate state, we will fight to secure our rights as well," he said. The state, created in 2000, has always had tribal leaders as CMs, barring Raghubar Das
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren says the tribal people will rule the state as it belongs to them.
Soren, also the JMM executive president, slammed the BJP, claiming that no Hindu is in danger in the state and that the saffron party is only trying to create conflict with its Hindu–Muslim narratives.
"We fought for a separate Jharkhand state, and we will fight to secure our rights as well. [Tribal people] will rule here as Jharkhand belongs to the tribes," he said, while addressing a public meeting at Chotanagra in West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, 6 November.
According to the 2011 Census, Jharkhand has a total population of 32,988,134. Of this, 26.21 per cent (8,645,042) come from tribal groups. Except for Raghubar Das, all former chief ministers of the state — which was created in 2000 — belonged to tribal communities.
Soren said that his government has functioned well with the support of the people and will continue to do so in the future.
"The BJP, in connivance with the CBI and ED, have been intimidating me and even sent me to jail on false charges. But I am a son of the soil of Jharkhand. I am neither afraid, nor will ever bow (to fear)," the chief minister claimed.
The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Soren on 31 January 2024 in a money-laundering case linked to a land scam. He was released from jail after the high court granted him bail.
Alleging that the saffron party has threatened and intimidated his ministers and MLAs and applied all sorts of tricks to topple his government, the JMM leader claimed that the time is not far when the BJP will not find a single person to carry its flag.
Taking a dig BJP central leaders' and chief ministers' visits to Jharkhand for campaigning, Soren noted none have gone to Maharashtra, where also an election will be held.
"We are alone against many such leaders of this corporate-controlled central government. But we are not afraid," he added.
The BJP did not want to see indigenous people prosper, he alleged.
Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled for 13 and 20 November, while votes will be counted on 23 November.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines