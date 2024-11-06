Jharkhand belongs to the tribes, they will rule it: CM Hemant Soren

"We fought for a separate Jharkhand state, and we will fight to secure our rights as well. [Tribal people] will rule here as Jharkhand belongs to the tribes," he said, while addressing a public meeting at Chotanagra in West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, 6 November.

According to the 2011 Census, Jharkhand has a total population of 32,988,134. Of this, 26.21 per cent (8,645,042) come from tribal groups. Except for Raghubar Das, all former chief ministers of the state — which was created in 2000 — belonged to tribal communities.

Soren said that his government has functioned well with the support of the people and will continue to do so in the future.

"The BJP, in connivance with the CBI and ED, have been intimidating me and even sent me to jail on false charges. But I am a son of the soil of Jharkhand. I am neither afraid, nor will ever bow (to fear)," the chief minister claimed.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Soren on 31 January 2024 in a money-laundering case linked to a land scam. He was released from jail after the high court granted him bail.