Jharkhand: INDIA bloc poll manifesto promises increased reservation

"The INDIA bloc will ensure 10 lakh jobs for youth and Rs 15 lakh health cover for the poor," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while jointly releasing the manifesto with Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and RJD's J.P. Yadav.

Kharge said, "Whenever we talk about any guarantees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately criticises it... PM Modi came here and during his speech, he mentioned my name and said that there is no reliability of Congress's guarantees... Congress fulfills all its guarantees but Modi's guarantees never get fulfilled."

The INDIA bloc has promised to increase the free monthly ration for the poor to 7 kg from 5 kg and make available gas cylinders at Rs 450 in Jharkhand.

Soren said, "After this election, the coming government will move forward with the guarantees that we have launched today."

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on 13 and 20 November, and the counting of votes will take place on 23 November.