Jharkhand: A test of tribal allegiance amid polarising campaigns

As the first phase of Jharkhand’s assembly elections kicks off tomorrow, the contest over the state’s tribal belt has become a focal point of political discourse, strategy and rhetoric.

The rhetorical battle also extends to how the history of the state and its culture is read, for JMM's Hemant Soren is but the last in a long line of Jharkhand chief ministers to foreground his tribal identity (indeed, all but one of the state's chief ministers has come from a tribal community).

Covering 43 out of the total 81 seats, this first phase of polls in Jharkhand includes 20 constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and 6 for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Collectively, they constitute the balance of power in a state where tribal issues and identity are of paramount importance.

In the last election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged as the largest force, winning 17 of these seats, followed by the BJP with 13 and the Congress with 8.

However, the stakes are higher for the JMM this time, as the party’s popularity among tribal communities is challenged by a resurgent BJP, which has injected new issues into the campaign to broaden its support base.

The JMM, led by chief minister Hemant Soren, has long been seen as the defender of tribal rights and welfare in Jharkhand.

Soren’s campaign, therefore, has largely focused on his government’s work in tribal welfare schemes, including land rights initiatives and social welfare policies that are popular among rural communities. Soren is banking on this record to replicate, if not expand, his party’s hold on the tribal belt.