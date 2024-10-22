Jharkhand: Odisha governor Raghubar Das under fire for electioneering

Odisha governor Raghubar Das has come under fire for actively participating in the ongoing election campaign in Jharkhand, raising concerns over the violation of constitutional norms.

Das, a former chief minister of Jharkhand, has been campaigning for his daughter-in-law, Purnima Das, who is contesting from Jamshedpur East — a seat the Odisha governor himself held five times in a row — on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

His actions have sparked a political storm in the poll-bound state.

Criticism from opposition leaders has been swift and scathing.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, who is also contesting from the Jamshedpur East seat, accused Das of misusing his constitutional office for political gain. He demanded that Das resign as governor and directly contest the elections if he wants to engage in active politics.