The truth around the BJP’s bogey of ‘Bangladeshi infiltration’ in Jharkhand

BJP leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma to Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Nishikant Dubey have raised the spectre of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand.

Their focus has been Santhal Pargana, where they allege the population of both Adivasis and Hindus have declined in successive census reports.

Curiously, no tribal organisation has raised any alarm. On the contrary, independent fact-finding teams have found no on-ground evidence to support the BJP’s claim. In any case, as chief minister Hemant Soren pointed out, it was the responsibility of the Union government and home minister Amit Shah to stop the infiltration of 'foreigners' in case this was happening.

In a telling interview to The Hindu this week, former chief minister Champai Soren, who switched to the BJP from the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) a few months ago, claims he became aware of the ‘infiltration’ only in recent years. He admitted that he had never raised the issue with Hemant Soren or in the cabinet because the chief minister was himself from Santhal Pargana and would have been familiar with the issue.

BJP leaders have cited figures from the census to point out that the tribal population in Santhal Pargana declined from over 44 per cent in 1951 to 28 per cent in 2011.