Jharkhand: The lost labours of Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam chief minister who is jointly in charge of the BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand, is busy swatting questions away.

Asked about the sudden exit of at least seven BJP leaders from the party, he said, “I told them they were all very good but unfortunately, I did not have the space to accommodate them… I wasn’t aware that JMM is so short of candidates. Had I known, I would have sent them more candidates from the BJP.”

Sarma suggested these were all second or third-rank leaders. Not so: Louis Marandi, who defeated Hemant Soren in 2014, was a cabinet minister and a party vice-president. Kunal Sarangi was a former chief whip. Satyanand Jha Batul was a former minister who left the BJP along with former MLAs Ganesh Mahali and Misri Soren.