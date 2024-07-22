Raj Bhavan assault case: Odisha law minister promises swift action against guilty

Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday, 22 July, assured the people of the state that swift action would be taken against those involved in the alleged assault of a government official at Raj Bhavan in Puri on 7 July.

The incident, where governor Raghubar Das’s son Lalit Kumar allegedly assaulted an assistant section officer (ASO) during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, prompted strong demands for accountability from the opposition BJD and Congress.

Harichandan’s reassurance came after BJD and Congress members walked out of the Assembly, protesting the lack of action against Lalit Kumar.

He clarified that the governor's secretariat had instructed the Puri collector to conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report within 15 days, emphasising that subsequent actions would be based on this inquiry.

Earlier in the day, BJD and Congress lawmakers staged a walkout during the governor's address, citing dissatisfaction with the response to the assault and alleging inaction by the police.