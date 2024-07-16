Odisha govt to probe Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar key mystery

The Odisha government has said it will conduct an inquiry into why the duplicate keys of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, could not open the locks on 14 July.

The Ratna Bhandar was reopened on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and the repair of its structure.

Members of a special committee tried to open three locks on the doors of the inner chamber of the treasury, but not one of them could be opened with the two 'duplicate' keys available with the Puri district administration, Jagannath temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee had said.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said, "A lie was spread over the availability of duplicate keys of the Ratna Bhandar during the previous BJD government. This matter will definitely be investigated."

The Jagannath temple is under the state government’s law department.

On 4 April 2018, the government attempted to reopen the Ratna Bhandar for a physical examination, but the effort was unsuccessful due to the unavailability of the keys. After some days, the government said duplicate keys were found.