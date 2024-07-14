Ratna Bhandar of Puri's Jagannath temple reopened after 46 years

Though the treasury was reopened, the inventory of valuables will not be carried out immediately, Padhee said before entering the temple.

The ornaments and other valuables kept in the inner and outer chambers of the treasury would be moved to a temporary strong room in wooden chests, he said.

The temporary strong room has been identified and all required arrangements, including installation of CCTV cameras, have been ensured, he said.

"The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval of the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts. Our first priority will be to ensure the safety of the structure of the treasury. After the completion of the repair works, the valuables will be brought back and then, the process for inventory will be carried out," he added.

Padhee said three keys of the outer chamber were available -- one was with the Gajapati Maharaj, another one was with the SJTA and the third one was with a servitor.

After the opening of the inner chamber, the original key of which was missing, it will be sealed and the new key will be kept in the district treasury under the supervision of the collector, he said.

Six wooden chests with brass interiors were brought to the temple for moving the valuables.

The chests, made of teak wood, were 4.5 feet in length, 2.5 feet in height and 2.5 feet in breadth, an official said.

"The temple authority on July 12 had asked us to build 15 such chests. After working for 48 hours, we have completed six chests," said one of the workers who made them.

The treasury was last opened in 1978.

In the morning, Justice Rath and Padhee offered prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Gundicha temple for the smooth completion of the works.

The idols of the sibling deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are at present in the Gundicha temple where they were taken during Rath Yatra on 7 July. They would be brought back to the 12th-century shrine during the Bahuda Yatra next week.