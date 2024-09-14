Jharkhand: Pre-poll hysterics over ‘love and land jihad’

The Government of India has repeatedly maintained that it has no record of undocumented Bangladeshis residing in India. In fact, it informed the Supreme Court that it was impossible to state a number. That, however, has not prevented the Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, two former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren, and a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Asha Lakra from alleging that Adivasi women in Jharkhand have been victims of ‘love and land jihad’.

Thousands of Muslims from Bangladesh, claimed Amit Shah in July, had infiltrated the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand, married Adivasi women and occupied land.

There is ample evidence of land alienation in the state — but the culprits are primarily the State in cahoots with the industrial lobby. Despite the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act of 1908 and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act of 1949, which restricts transfer of tribal land to non-tribals, large tracts of Adivasi land have been taken without the community’s permission. Coercion, corruption, forgery and manipulation of land records, dubious ‘deeds of donation’ and informal transactions are the routes through which tribal land has passed into the hands of non-tribals.

The BJP’s ‘love jihad’ campaign, sustained by relentless propaganda in the media, has no data to back it. Asha Lakra is the only BJP leader to have cited specific instances. While she was cagey about names, she said there were apparently eight mukhiyas, one panchayat samiti member and a zilla parishad chairperson in Sahibganj district who were ‘victims’.