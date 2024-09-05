BJP poaches MLAs, MPs; party will be driven out of Jharkhand after polls: CM

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, 5 September, attacked the BJP, accusing it of “poaching” MLAs and MPs of other parties.

Soren also asserted that the BJP would be “driven out” from the state “forever” after the Assembly elections in 2024.

“Even if the people reject them, they poach MLAs, MPs and use agencies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders or put them behind bars to form government,” he alleged.

The CM was speaking at ‘Aapki Yojana, Apki Sarkar Apke Dwar’ (Your Scheme, Your Government at your doorstep) programme in Gumla, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 347 projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore for Gumla and Lohardaga districts.